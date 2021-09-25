Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $874.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $901.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

