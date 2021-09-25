Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $622.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

