iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

