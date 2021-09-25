FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.33 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.