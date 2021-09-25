Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,750,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

