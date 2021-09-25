Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

