B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $219.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.