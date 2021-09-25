B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,996 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.76 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

