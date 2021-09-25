B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

