OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.42 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $725.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

