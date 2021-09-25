-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 541.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $58.41 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

