Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 182,345 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

