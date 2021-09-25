$47.54 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report sales of $47.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

