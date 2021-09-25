$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.14 on Monday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.