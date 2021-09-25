Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $868.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $808.46 and a 200-day moving average of $703.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

