1,440 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 461.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 806,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 841,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

