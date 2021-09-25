ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,157.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00259960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00124833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.