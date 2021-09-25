Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

