Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $233.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

