Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.69% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 106,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 178.3% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $14.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

