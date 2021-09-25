Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

