Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Heineken stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

