Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

