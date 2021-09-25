Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,524 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.88 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -671.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

