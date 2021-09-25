Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 152.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 31.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Shares of UNP opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

