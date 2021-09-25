McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRM opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

