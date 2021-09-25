Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 303,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

