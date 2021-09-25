McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $106.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.