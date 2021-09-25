Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

