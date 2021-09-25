Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. Pentair plc has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.