14,100 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

HAL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

