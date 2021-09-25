Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.05 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

