Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $383,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

