Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 64,093 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,472,034. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.