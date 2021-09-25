Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

