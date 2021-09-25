Barings LLC Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NetApp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

