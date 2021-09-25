134,370 Shares in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.26% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRET. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

SRET stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

