Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

SF opened at $69.30 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

