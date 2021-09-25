Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 223 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 53.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

