Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 550,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 85,114 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 215,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.