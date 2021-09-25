Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $465.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

