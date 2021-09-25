Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,149.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $169,108.98 and $9,149.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00106942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00146166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.53 or 1.00335954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.54 or 0.06819952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00769757 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

