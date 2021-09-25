8PAY (8PAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $235,512.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $647,673.48 and approximately $235,512.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00106942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00146166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.53 or 1.00335954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.54 or 0.06819952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00769757 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

