ZeuxCoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $171,210.42 and $1.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00122217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043428 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

