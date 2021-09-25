Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.02). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

