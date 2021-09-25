Rio DeFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

