Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chemed by 55.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $468.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

