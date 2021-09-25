DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.11. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

