HAP Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 19,200 VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EINC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA:EINC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

