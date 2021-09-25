Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $13.55. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 95,308 shares changing hands.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $609.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.