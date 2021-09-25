Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $13.55. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 95,308 shares changing hands.
CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
The firm has a market cap of $609.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
